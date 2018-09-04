45 people now charged in Greenwood Sikh Temple brawl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind - The Johnson County Prosecutors office has filed charges against 27 additional individuals suspected of being involved in the April 15 brawl at Greenwood’s Sikh Temple.

The new charges are in addition to the 18 people charged in early July, bringing the total now to 45 individuals facing charges stemming from the brawl.

Since the initial 18 people were charged, prosecutor Brad Cooper said investigators have continued to pour through security and cell phone video footage. The video enabled investigators to identify the 27 additional individuals who allegedly took part in the fight.

“Took what we would say is some sort of an aggressive act during it,” Cooper said. “It wasn’t just self defense, it wasn’t standing by. It was some active involvement in the fight.”

Some of those being charged this week have publicly condemned the violence, claiming to be victims or bystanders. But Cooper says the surveillance video tells a different story.

“Regardless if you started it or not,” Cooper said. If you actively engaged in a fight in public and took some sort of an aggressive act to enter into that fight, that’s disorderly conduct and that’s what we’ve charged.”

“There are people who took aggressive acts that we looked at it and it seemed like they were actually acting in self defense,” Cooper said.

Investigators say the video shows there were some true victims on the day of the brawl.

“The little girl who was pepper sprayed, she was not charged with anything,” Cooper continued. “Another guy that got stabbed, we can’t find that he was actively involved, so we didn’t charge him with anything.”

Cooper said he has never had a case resulting in 45 people being charged in a single incident. All 27 people are being charged with Disorderly Conduct, a B misdemeanor. They each will receive a summons to appear in court, so no arrest warrants have been issued.

Meantime, the battle over temple leadership that sparked the brawl is still playing out in civil court. Several plaintiffs claim leaders broke temple bylaws with they were elected to power in early April. A judge has ordered a stay in the case, to give temple members time to conduct their conflict resolution process. Some of the plaintiffs now face criminal charges from the bawl.

The 27 people charged with Disorderly Conduct this week are:

Parmajit Singh

Daljit Singh Dhaliwal

Davinder Singh Nijjar

Pritpal Nijjar

Gurdip Nijar

Amrinder Singh Rattol

Amrik Singh Gewal

Accharjeet Singh

Sarbjit Singh Randawa

Palwinder Singh

Surinder Singh

Mukhtiar Singh Badyal

Jatinder Athwal

Kuldip Singh

Harjit Singh Aujila

Baljit Singh Boparai

Harpreet Singh Sahota

Manjit Singh Mann

Amrik Singh Bal

Gurjit Singh Dhaliwal

Simran Kaur

Harjinder Singh

Jamsher Singh

Kulwinder Singh Randhawa

Lakvir Singh

Amarjit Singh

Gurinder Singh Rana