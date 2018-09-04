× 458 pigs seized from Kentucky farm to be euthanized unless they find new homes

FALMOUTH, Ky. — Animal rescuers are hoping to find homes for 458 pigs that were seized from hoarders in northern Kentucky.

The state rescued the pigs from a farm in Falmouth last week. Most of the pigs are malnourished and some are pregnant.

Farm owner Lori Tristan says she started a rescue operation but realized she could not care for that many animals.

Rescue group officials say they’re hoping donations will help offset the cost of veterinary care and to relocate the animals.

State officials set a deadline of September 14 to get the pigs veterinary care and transported to new homes, or they will be euthanized, according to the Pig Advocates League.