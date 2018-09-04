Concert Season at Garfield Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The September schedule at Garfield Park's MacAllister Amphitheater is packed with music and family fun. On the list is the first annual 'Holler on the Hill' festival, Sept. 22-23. Father John Misty, BORNS and the Revivalists will also be coming to town this month. Garfield Park, located on the south side of Indy, is a family friendly venue with plenty to do all over the grounds.