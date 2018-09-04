× Death of infant under investigation in Boone County

LEBANON, Ind. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant.

Authorities say a 911 call was placed at about 10:19 p.m. on Monday, reporting that the baby was in cardiac arrest.

When emergency personnel responded to the scene in the 3900 block of E. State Road 47 in Lebanon, officers say the child wasn’t responsive.

First responders performed CPR on the infant, but the child was later pronounced dead at Witham Memorial Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The name, age and sex of the baby have not been released at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.