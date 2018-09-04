× Football Friday Night: August 31

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – High school football continued its season with week three in Central Indiana on August 31, 2018. Here are the games FOX59 covered in our weekly Football Friday Night show.

Games: Warren Central at North Central, Carmel at Center Grove, Lawrence North at Lawrence Central, Ben Davis at Pike, Hamilton Southeastern at Avon, Brownsburg at Franklin Central, Columbus North at Southport, Mooresville at Plainfield, Whiteland at Decatur Central, Martinsville at Greenwood.

Games: Elder (OH) vs Cathedral, Scecina at Park Tudor, Beech Grove at Speedway