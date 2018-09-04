× IMPD releases details, timeline regarding in-custody death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD has released a timeline and more details regarding the in-custody death which happened Saturday morning.

At 11:09 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5800 block Cooper Rd. on the report of a man walking in and out of traffic. Officers located 65-year-old Paul Daniels at 11:15 a.m. and said they attempted to communicate with him while following him for approximately 100 yards.

Police say Daniels punched an officer in the face after the officers attempted to touch him. The officer then attempted to take Daniels into custody as he reportedly continued to resist.

By 11:20 a.m., the officer got Daniels in handcuffs and called for backup. IMPD says Daniels continued to kick with his legs. Leg restraints were placed on Daniels and he was placed in an upright position. He then reportedly had trouble breathing and medics were dispatched to the scene.

They arrived on scene at 11:31 a.m. to provide medical attention and Daniels was pronounced dead at 12:07 p.m.

The cause of death is still undetermined. However, it was determined by the Marion County Coroner’s Office that there was no blunt force trauma or signs of asphyxiation.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as a standard practice.

Here is IMPD’s timeline of events that day:

11:20 a.m. – Officer #2 backs on the run to assist

Officer #2 backs on the run to assist 11:21 a.m. – Supervisor #1 backs on to the run.

Supervisor #1 backs on to the run. 11:22 a.m. – Officer #2 arrives on scene

Officer #2 arrives on scene 11:28 a.m. – Indianapolis Emergency Services (IEMS) dispatched to the scene.

Indianapolis Emergency Services (IEMS) dispatched to the scene. 11:31 a.m. – EMS arrived and began rendering aid

EMS arrived and began rendering aid 11:42 a.m.- Medics attempting lifesaving procedures.

Medics attempting lifesaving procedures. 11:42 a.m. – Homicide Investigators are notified and requested to call the on scene supervisor.

Homicide Investigators are notified and requested to call the on scene supervisor. 12:07 p.m. – Daniels was pronounced dead by medics.

Daniels was pronounced dead by medics. 12:29 p.m.– A Missing Persons Run was called in to communications.

IMPD sends its condolences to all those impacted by this tragic event. Anyone with more information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.