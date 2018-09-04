IndyCar’s 2019 schedule includes new road course, 17 total events

IndyCar unveiled its schedule for the 2019 season, a list that includes 17 events, a new race and a new finale.

Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, will debut in the IndyCar Series on Sunday, March 24, as the second race of the season. At more than three miles, COTA is the second-longest circuit on the 2019 slate, trailing only Road America (4.048 miles).

The green flag will drop on the series on Sunday, March 10, in St. Petersburg, Florida. It’s the ninth consecutive year IndyCar has started its season in the Gulf Coast city. The series will wrap up the season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca near Monterey, California.

The IndyCar Grand Prix is set for May 11, 2019, at the IMS road course while the 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 26.

This year marks the beginning of a new TV deal involving IndyCar and NBC Sports Group. Eight of the 2019 races will appear on network television as part of the agreement, including the Indianapolis 500. Nine races will air on NBCSN.