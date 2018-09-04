× Ironworks to host dog-friendly party benefiting Humane Society for Hamilton County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A hotel on Indy’s north side is hosting a dog-friendly party to benefit the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

The outdoor event at Ironworks Hotel will include food from Ruth’s Chris, Sangiovese Ristorante, and Blue Sushi Sake Grill.

There will also be live music and drinks prepared by Daredevil Brewing and Tito’s Vodka. All proceeds from Tito’s Vodka cocktails will benefit the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

The shelter will also have adoptable dogs on-site.

Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring donations for the Humane Society.

Donation requests include:

Benebones

55-gallon trash bags

Easy cheese (in the can)

2-pocket folders

White copy paper

Laminating sheets (8.5×11 & 11×17 in)

Bleach

Laundry detergent

Kitten food (wet & dry)

Cardboard cat carriers

Monetary donations

The party is from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Ironworks Hotel Indy located at 2721 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240.