Law enforcement officers surprise Taylorsville 5-year-old with new police car after his was stolen

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A 5-year-old from Taylorsville was surprised with a new electric police car on Tuesday, after his was stolen from a local gas station.

Conner Burton was heartbroken when someone stole his tiny police vehicle two weeks ago in Edinburgh.

His mother, Brittnee Squibb, said Conner received the special car on his birthday last year.

The car was never located, but on Tuesday afternoon, local police presented Conner with a replacement.

“When the car got stolen, the whole community reached out,” said Squibb. “For the cops to do this for him, it means so much.”

The Edinburgh Police Department, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and Stinesville Police Department surprised Conner with a new, updated ride outside the Bartholomew County Jail.

“Other community members were calling us wanting to do something,” said Chris Lane, Chief Deputy of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office. “We could have got probably 20 of these cars to be honest with you, with just the number of people that were willing to help.”

Squibb said her son wants to be a police officer when he grows up and hasn’t stopped asking about the car since it was stolen.

“He’s always the good guy when we play, he’s always the cop,” said Squibb.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Conner’s original mini police vehicle, you’re asked to call the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office at 812-379-1712