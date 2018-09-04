More 90° heat today while the tropics begin to heat up!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are clear and temperatures remain warm out-the-door this morning! Another dry start underway and another hot afternoon shaping up. Today will mark the 33rd 90°+ day for the city of Indianapolis, well above the seasonal average (19) and the most since 2012. Any storm chance late today/early evening looks low and mainly north of Indianapolis. This hot dome has been persistent since Sunday and will hold through Thursday before a "cool" front drops through the state bringing scattered showers and storms.

The waters of the Atlantic Basin and the Gulf of Mexico are now heated up and the peak of hurricane season is underway. Tropical Storm Gordon is on the move in the gulf and will make landfall late tonight near the southern edge of the Mississippi and Alabama state line. This will bring heavy rainfall, large swells, possible tornadoes and wind damage. This could be upgraded to a category 1 hurricane just before landfall then weaken quickly once on land.

Eventually, remnants of Gordon will stall in the central plains on Friday then slowly get nudged east for the weekend. This could result in some areas of steadier rain here by Sunday which could bring some wet conditions for the Colts game and, more importantly, the Brickyard 400! Look for additional updates in the days ahead!