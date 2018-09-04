× Roncalli guidance counselor suspended for same-sex marriage will share story on ‘The Ellen Show’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Roncalli guidance counselor, who is on administrative leave for her same-sex marriage, will share her story on “The Ellen Show” this week.

Shelly Fitzgerald is listed as a guest on the show this Friday. September 7.

According to the show’s website, host Ellen DeGeneres invited Fitzgerald to come on.

She was placed on leave after the school found out she was married to a woman.

Leaders told her she must support the teachings of the Catholic Church, both in and out of school.

Some students have openly petitioned for her return, and some are even asking for the school to change their policy.