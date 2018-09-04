× Shelbyville man killed in motorcycle crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A man died after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck and trailer in Shelby County on Labor Day.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, officers were dispatched just before noon on Monday, Sept. 3, to the 3900 block of East Michigan Road. Police said 64-year-old Robert Gabbard of Shelbyville died at the scene.

According to investigators, Gabbard was on a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was going westbound and following a 2010 Ford F150 pickup truck hauling a camper trailer. When the driver, 60-year-old Gregory Cherry, slowed to turn south into a driveway, Gabbard’s motorcycle crashed into the side of Cherry’s truck and trailer.

Police believe Gabbard was unable to stop in time as the truck started to make its turn. The crash remains under investigation.