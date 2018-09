× Silver Alert declared for missing Miami County man

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Miami County man.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, Herbert F. Sullivan, 61, was last seen around 7 a.m. on Monday in Peru. He’s believed to be in extreme danger.

Sullivan is about 6’3” and 265 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Department at 765-473-5474 or call 911.