Summer steam spills into September; Gordon to become hurricane tonight with its rains here this weekend

HEAT WAVE
Summer steam has spilled into September. Today is the 7th heat wave of 2018 in Indianapolis (defined by three straight days OF 90-degree high temperatures or more). The heat is impressive but even more eye-catching is the humidity. This level of humidity is rare and has been rare for late August and early September. The hot temperatures combined with June/July level humidity is producing a heat index near 100-degrees in some locations late Monday afternoon.
Today marks the 33rd 90-degree day of 2018 and we are not quite done yet. Tuesday was also the 11th straight day above normal. Wednesday will be 12 straight and we will reach 90° as well. So how does this rank? To date this is the 20th most 90-degree days on record. We average 19 days and only had 14 all of 2017.
WATCHING THE TROPICS
There is a pullback coming as we watch the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm GORDON has a chance of becoming a Category 1 hurricane late this evening as it makes land fall in southern Alabama/the Florida panhandle Monday. As of 5 p.m. Gordon has strengthened to 70 mph sustained winds just shy of hurricane force (74 mph).
The northwest bound storm will migrate into the southern U.S. and eventually feed rain chances here starting late week. At this distance, GORDON remnants could be overhead in full effect Sunday bringing a soggy Colts kickoff and even posing a real threat for the Brickyard 400. More on the timing and rainfall coverage will become clearer as the week wears on. We will keep you up to date.