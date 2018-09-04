Summer steam spills into September; Gordon to become hurricane tonight with its rains here this weekend

WATCHING THE TROPICS

There is a pullback coming as we watch the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm GORDON has a chance of becoming a Category 1 hurricane late this evening as it makes land fall in southern Alabama/the Florida panhandle Monday. As of 5 p.m. Gordon has strengthened to 70 mph sustained winds just shy of hurricane force (74 mph).

The northwest bound storm will migrate into the southern U.S. and eventually feed rain chances here starting late week. At this distance, GORDON remnants could be overhead in full effect Sunday bringing a soggy Colts kickoff and even posing a real threat for the Brickyard 400. More on the timing and rainfall coverage will become clearer as the week wears on. We will keep you up to date.