× Tia Coleman files lawsuit against Ripley Entertainment, other companies following Branson duck boat tragedy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Indiana woman whose husband and three children drowned when a duck boat sank in a Missouri lake during a July storm is asking in a federal lawsuit that the owners of the amphibious vehicles stop manufacturing or operating them in the U.S. and other countries until they are redesigned to be safe.

Tia Coleman, of Indianapolis, filed the lawsuit Tuesday against Ripley Entertainment and five other companies that manufacture and operate the Ride The Ducks tourist attraction.

Besides her husband and children, Coleman lost five relatives on the boat. Seventeen people died when the boat sank July 19 at Table Rock Lake in Branson. Coleman lost nine of 11 family members on board.

Coleman is seeking financial damages but the lawsuit does not specify the amount. Two other federal lawsuits have been filed in the case, which seek hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

Ripley Entertainment did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This statement was posted on the company’s website prior to this lawsuit: