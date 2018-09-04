Visitors ‘discover’ the Hoosier National Forest’s Deam Wilderness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. -- A hidden gem in the Hoosier State.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources held a “Discover Your Wilderness Day” at the Charles C. Deam Wilderness at the Hoosier National Forest on Aug. 31.

The event was designed to raise awareness about the wilderness and teach Hoosiers how to reduce human impact on the pristine land.

"Kids are my favorite target audience because they are still young enough to to really have that sense of wonder," said Stacy Duke, district recreation and wilderness manager with the U.S. Forest Service. "We are hoping even though this even landed on a school day we already have a few kids here enjoying the information we have provided and hopefully spark an interest in wilderness and the outdoors."

Deam Wilderness is the only federal wilderness area in Indiana. Learn more about the Hoosier National Forest and Deam Wilderness here.