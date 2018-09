Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Thousands of people looking for a bargain on kids clothing, toys, furniture and more.. will be able to find it this weekend.

The annual Whale of a Sale is Friday through Sunday with a special VIP night on Thursday. It's at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

Founder of the sale, Courtney O'Neil joined us on FOX59 Morning News with some of what you'll find.