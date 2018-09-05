1,000 American flags honor vets and first responders in Muncie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A Muncie tradition continues to bring a financial and emotional payoff to local vets, and their families after seven years. A thousand American flags are on display outside the Minnetrista center. The showcase is put on by the exchange club of Muncie, and is monitored by volunteers 24-7 until Patriots Day.

The group helps to fund local charities including the Delaware County Veterans Association. People can buy ribbons to honor their loved ones who are veterans or first responders.

“Gregg Winters was a Muncie Police officer," said veteran and former Exchange Club President, Dave McGalliard, "He was killed in the line of duty when I had his kids in school."

On September 11th, the Exchange Club will have a closing ceremony featuring a band, speaker, and readings of all the veterans who passed away this year.