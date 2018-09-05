× 19 year old hospitalized; struck by spray of bullets at Lawrence apartment complex

LAWRENCE, Ind.–Police in Lawrence are investigating a flurry of early morning gunfire that left a 19 year old wounded and hospitalized.

The shooting occurred in the 7900 block of Queensmead Place at Canterbury House Apartments. Shortly after 2 a.m., the male victim was sitting in front of an apartment when suspects began firing shots at the building. Police aren’t sure if the assailants were in a vehicle or on foot, but they do believe more than one suspect was involved.

The victim was shot in both wrists, the arm and buttocks and was transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Police also say that a nearby residence at 49th and Franklin Rd. also was struck by gunfire in what they call a continuous stream of fired shots. No one was struck at the home, although a television set was hit by the bullet spray.

No arrests have been made.