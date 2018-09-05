19-year-old injured, house with children inside struck by flurry of gunfire in Lawrence

Photo Gallery
LAWRENCE, Ind. – A 19-year-old man was injured and a house with children inside was struck after a flurry of gunfire Wednesday morning in Lawrence.
Police were called to the 7900 block of Queensmead Place at Canterbury House Apartments shortly before 2 a.m.
A man was sitting on a second-story apartment balcony when shots were fired into the building. The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries to his wrist and buttocks region.
It is unclear at this time whether he was the intended target.
Police aren’t sure if the assailants were in a vehicle or on foot, but they do believe more than one suspect was involved.
Police say a nearby residence at 49th and Franklin Road was also struck by gunfire in what they call a continuous stream of fired shots. There were young children inside the home at the time.
No one was struck, although a television set was hit by the bullet spray.
Police say they collected different types/calibers of shell casings from the scenes which means there were multiple guns used.
“There’s a lot of families who live in this apartment complex and the residence around the corner. There’s a residence with children inside. It’s outraging when that occurs. And people should be outraged,” Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said.
They was a double homicide in the area a few months ago, but police are unsure if there’s a connection.
There have been no arrests made at this time.