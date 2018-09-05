Authorities: 2-year-old dies after being found inside locked car in Daleville
DALEVILLE, Ind. – Police in Daleville are investigating after a toddler’s death Wednesday after they were reportedly locked inside a vehicle.
Authorities say a two-year-old was pronounced dead before arriving at the hospital. The Star Press reports that heat likely played a factor.
Police say no arrests have been made yet and a 911 call tipped authorities off. There’s no word yet on who reportedly made that phone call. It came in at around 6:45 p.m.
If you have information related to this death, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.
We will update this story once more information becomes available.