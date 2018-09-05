× Bridge and culvert replacements planned for Madison and Hamilton Counties

MADISON, HAMILTON Counties, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation have announced that a bridge replacement project on State Road 38 will affect Madison County drivers while a culvert replacement project will occur on State Road 13 that will affect Hamilton County drivers.

Both projects will require road closures to complete the work.

Bridge Replacement on SR 38 in Madison County

Crews will replace a bridge on SR 38 over Mud Creek between SR 32 and SR 13 in Hamilton County, west of Clarksville.

SR 38 will be closed for up to 90 days for the bridge replacement. Traffic will be detoured via SR 13, SR 32 and SR 38 to get around the closure.

Culvert Replacement on SR 13

Crews have plans to replace a culvert on SR 13 between Strawtown Avenue and E. 226th Street, north of Lapel.

SR 13 will be closed for up to 20 days to replace the culvert. The official detour for this project will be SR 37, SR 32 and SR 13.

Specific dates will be announced after a project schedule is submitted by contractors.