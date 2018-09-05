Chicken salad sold in Indiana recalled due to undeclared walnuts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An Indianapolis-based food company is recalling hundreds of pounds of fully cooked chicken salad over misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Caito Foods is recalling about 242 pounds of their chicken salad, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The salad contains walnuts, a known allergen, and is not declared on the product label.

The USDA says the salad product was produced on Aug. 31, 2018. The items have establishment number “P-39985” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The following product is the one being recalled:

15-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “Derby City Chicken Salad WITHOUT Walnuts” with lot code “GHMW 243 03” and “Sell By: 09/04/18” on the label. A full photo of the label can be found below.

There haven’t been any reports of anyone having adverse reactions from consuming the product, but anyone who does experience issues should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS says the product may still be in refrigerators and should not be consumed. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call the distributor’s consumer line at 888-449-9386.