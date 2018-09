Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Children's Theraplay is one of the few pediatric clinics in the country, dedicated to giving physical and occupational therapies on horseback for children with special needs.

You can help the foundation while having fun at the a hoe-down later this month.

It's being held at the Children's Theraplay in Carmel on Saturday, September 22. A private VIP pre-party is from 6p.m. to 7p.m. General admission is from 7p.m. to 11p.m.