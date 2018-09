× Crash involving two semi-trucks closes all NB lanes of I-65 on northwest side, person ejected

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All lanes of northbound I-65 are closed on the northwest side due to a crash involving two semi-trucks.

The crash happened near 56th St. and the 121 mile marker.

Indiana State Police say one person has been ejected. Their condition is not known at this time.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.