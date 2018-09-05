× Second Archdiocese of Indianapolis priest suspended within week after another report of sexual misconduct

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A priest for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis was suspended Wednesday due to allegations of sexual abuse.

In a press release, the church said the report was made against Fr. Patrick Doyle, 68, on Tuesday and it allegedly happened several decades ago.

The Archdiocese says the report was received by the archdiocese’s victim assistance coordinator and officials immediately made a report to civil authorities and notified the Archdiocesan Review Board of the allegation.

Fr. Doyle has had numerous ministry assignments stretching from 1975 to present day. Click here for a list of his assignments. While the investigation is pending, he will be prohibited from all public ministry.

This is the second local priest to be accused of child sexual misconduct within a week. Last Wednesday, Father John Maung, 79, was suspended by the Archdiocese following the allegation of sexual abuse.

Like Fr. Doyle, Fr. Maung is prohibited from all public ministry during the investigation. While he retired in 2009, the archdiocese said he continued to serve sacraments at parishes within the archdiocese.

Maung reportedly served in Indianapolis, Connersville, Shelbyville and Indianapolis.