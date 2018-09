BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A semi fire has closed the right two lanes of westbound I-465 near I-865 in Boone County.

The closure has caused a significant backup in the westbound lanes on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the area and use caution.

INDOT says the lanes are expected to be closed until about 3:30 p.m.

I-465 MM 25.1 WB at I-865 / mile 25 Right 2 lanes closed <= 60 mins due to a vehicle fire — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) September 5, 2018

