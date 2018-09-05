September steam bath continues, hottest in two months; Rain threat rises as “Gordon” nears
HEAT AND HUMIDITY
HOTTEST day in Indianapolis since July 14th. Preliminary high 93-degrees. The 34th 90-degree day of 2018.
Check out these numbers. Our September steam bath continues. HEAT INDEX 100° or higher at Spencer, Anderson and Kokomo 5 pm Wednesday. The average temperature of the first five days of September is 80.8°, which makes this the SECOND warmest open on record. Only 1922’s 82° was warmer.
Isolated t-storms are once again developing and migrating north this afternoon and early evening. Under a storm or two temporary relief. A blinding, tropical downpour from a radar scanned 44,000 foot thunderstorm over Bartholomew county, brings a quick cool done into the 70s in Columbus around 5 pm.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the area in scattered fashion Thursday and Friday. No all day rain is expected but with a wind shifting cold front sagging into the state early Thursday morning, shower and thunderstorm coverage could reach 30% of the area.
WET WEATHER HEADED OUR WAY – GORDON TOO
Talk of bigger rains here are still ongoing as the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon turn into the Midwest for the weekend. At this distance, the high level of humidity and the location of the remnant low will aid in heavy rainfall totals starting Saturday and ending late Sunday. We will monitor trends. There are indications of an easy 2″ to 4″ of rain with locally higher totals where convection or thunderstorms are located. A widespread area of potential flooding is being outlined here mid-week for the upcoming weekend from the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, MD.