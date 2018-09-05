September steam bath continues, hottest in two months; Rain threat rises as “Gordon” nears

Check out these numbers. Our September steam bath continues. HEAT INDEX 100° or higher at Spencer, Anderson and Kokomo 5 pm Wednesday. The average temperature of the first five days of September is 80.8°, which makes this the SECOND warmest open on record. Only 1922’s 82° was warmer.

Isolated t-storms are once again developing and migrating north this afternoon and early evening. Under a storm or two temporary relief. A blinding, tropical downpour from a radar scanned 44,000 foot thunderstorm over Bartholomew county, brings a quick cool done into the 70s in Columbus around 5 pm.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the area in scattered fashion Thursday and Friday. No all day rain is expected but with a wind shifting cold front sagging into the state early Thursday morning, shower and thunderstorm coverage could reach 30% of the area.

WET WEATHER HEADED OUR WAY – GORDON TOO