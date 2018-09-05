× Tracking Tropical Storm Gordon; relief from 90s on the way

Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall in Mississippi before 11 PM Tuesday with sustained winds at 70 MPH. The storm should weaken to a Tropical Depression by 7 PM Wednesday as it track northwest. The remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon may impact your weekend plans and bring heavy rainfall to Indiana by Saturday night.

Prepare for another hot and humid day across central Indiana. The high temperature in Indianapolis climbed to 92 degrees on Tuesday, making it the 33rd 90-degree day for 2018! Highs will rebound into the lower 90s on Wednesday. Heat indices in the mid to upper 90s are also likely late in the afternoon.

Much of the area is going to be dry today, but the heat and humidity may trigger a couple isolated storms between 4 PM and 7 PM. Lows will fall into the 70s.

An approaching cold front will bring our next round of scattered thunderstorms on Thursday. The coverage will increase over the state during the afternoon hours. Highs will reach the mid-80s on Thursday, which is near the seasonal high of 82 degrees in Indianapolis.

Highs will gradually decline into the weekend. The cloud cover and rain from the remnants of Gordon will prevent temperatures from rising into the 80s for Saturday and Sunday.