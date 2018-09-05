× Unique recipes made in cast iron skillet for National Cheese Pizza Day

Did you know there are over 1,000 different types of cheeses in the world? So why don’t we branch out more?That’s why I wanted to share some new ideas! heck out the following list of cheeses… You’ve probably heard of these cheeses, but my guess is you’ve never tried them on pizza. Heck, I hadn’t! But maybe you’ll reconsider now!

Ricotta

Soft cheese, spread it on the pizza

Can act like sauce on white pizza, but also great dolloped on tomato sauce pizza

Fontina

Semi-soft cheese and melts really well

Mild flavor

Pairs well with sage

Goat cheese

Does not melt well

Tangy and creamy

Feta

Salty, tangy and creamy

Great alternative to shredded mozzarella

Kind of melts

Blue cheese

Semi-soft cheese that doesn’t melt well

Sharp cheese taste, salty

Also, just realized I forgot to mention the most important parts about this cheese pizza recipe—I baked the pizza in a cast iron skillet! Here’s why that’s a good idea!

Cast iron skillets get just as hot as pizza stones in the oven, and it happens more quickly. Most people are more likely to have a cast iron skillet than a pizza stone, thus making it a good suggestion You can finally get a deep dish pizza at home

3-cheese white pizza

Ingredients

1/2 pizza dough for skillets less than 12 inches (I used Trader Joe’s, but any brand or homemade version will work)

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup Ricotta cheese

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

Fresh basil leaves

Directions

Minimum 20 minutes before baking pizza, take dough out of packaging, shape into disc, and let rest. It will increase in size and decrease bounce back* Preheat oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit Sprinkle cornmeal at bottom of cast iron skillet Carefully stretch dough out with hands and form the dough to fit inside the skillet. Once you place dough inside skillet, push sides of dough up around edge about 1 inch to form crust Poke dough with fork to prevent air bubbles Brush olive oil on dough and place in oven. Bake 5 minutes. In the meantime, mix ricotta with Italian seasoning, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt. Remove skillet from oven and top with ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan. Place skillet back in oven for 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and top with basil and another drizzle of olive oil

Fontina balsamic pizza

Ingredients

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 pizza dough for skillets less than 12 inches (I used Trader Joe’s, but any brand or homemade version will work)

2 Tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 cup Fontina cheese, grated

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

Directions