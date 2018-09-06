× Assistant attorney for City of Anderson, mayor’s son arrested for OWI

ANDERSON, Ind.– Assistant Anderson City Attorney Evan Broderick, who also happens to be the son of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., was arrested Wednesday night and faces an operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge.

Police say just after 5:30 p.m., a vehicle hit a utility pole at 8th and Raible and left the scene. An Edgewood police officer who was nearby followed the trail of car parts and liquid to a Wendy’s at Nichol and Raible.

When they arrived, the located Broderick in the car. Police say he was uncooperative and alcohol could be smelled on his breath.

He refused a breathalyzer, prompting officers to get a warrant to take a blood draw. He was booked into the Madison County jail on a preliminary charge of OWI and bonded out Thursday morning.

Broderick has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.