Authorities searching Fayette County pond for possible human remains

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. – The Fayette County sheriff says officers are searching a pond at the Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary for possible human remains.

Sheriff Joey Laughlin wrote in a Facebook post that the search is in relation to positive indications of human remains from K-9s with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

The area around the pond, near 3499 South Bird Sanctuary Road in Connersville, is off-limits to the general public and under 24 hour supervision by the sheriff’s office while the investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Laughlin tells FOX59 no remains have been found at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.