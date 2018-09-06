× Franklin College receives $2M gift, their largest donation in recent years

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Franklin College just received their largest donation in recent years—a $2 million super endowment gift.

Douglas Tillman, a 1970 alumnus of the college and board of trustees member, donated the money which will continue to help fund new endowments.

“This is a gift that will usher continued transformation of the college and help support and provide financial flexibility for the needs of the college now and in the future,” said Franklin College President Thomas J. Minar, Ph.D.

The use of future endowments generated by the super endowment will come at the recommendation of the president and/or trustees and must be approved by the executive committee of the board of trustees.

Tillman says his goal was to better position the college to be able to fund current and future proposals and projects.

The wide range of opportunities includes state-of-the-art classroom equipment; promotion of special marketing and/or branding needs; financial aid optimization funds; student opportunity funds for research, travel or emergency needs; faculty development opportunities; and high-profile lectures.