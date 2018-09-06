× Hearing delayed again in Noblesville West Middle School shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A fact-finding hearing for the 13-year-old suspect in the Noblesville West Middle School shooting has again been postponed.

According to court documents, the hearing, which had been rescheduled for Sept. 10 and Sept. 11, has been delayed after the court granted a continuance. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2018.

The suspect is accused of shooting Ella Whistler and science teacher Jason Seaman on May 25. Whistler was hit multiple times and Seaman, who’s credited with stopping the suspect, was shot three times. Prosecutors said the shooter had a .22-caliber gun, a .45-caliber gun and a knife during the attack.

The two-day fact-finding hearing was originally set for June 25 and June 26 and would have essentially served as the suspect’s trial. The original delay was requested because “the discovery in this matter is voluminous, and will require additional time to evaluate.”

Wednesday’s court order states:

And the Court, having examined the same, and being duly advised, now GRANTS said Motion and ORDERS that the Fact-Finding Hearing presently set on September 10 and 11, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. be CONTINUED…

The suspect appeared in court on June 11 for his initial hearing, which lasted about 15 minutes. His case is being handled in juvenile court because, under state law, a child 13 years of age can only be waived to adult court if the attempt to murder an individual results in death. Because he’s a juvenile, FOX59 has decided not to release his identity.