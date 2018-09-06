× Hendricks County authorities appeal for help in finding missing 70-year-old man

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Hendricks County are appealing for public help in locating a missing 70-year-old man.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Eichler was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Richwood Lane near Avon.

Eichler is 5’10”, 180 lbs. with white hair and blue eyes. He’s a participant in the Hendricks County Project Lifesaver program with a tracking frequency of 216.159.

Investigators believe Eichler may not be able to find his way back home and may be in need of medical attention. Police said he could be in his vehicle, a white 1997 Buick LeSabre with Indiana registration SHN394.

Anyone who sees Eichler or has information about his whereabouts should contact their local police agency or call 911.