Indy boutique specializes in items under $50

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- If you have a passion for fashion, but a purse for the worse, you are in luck. In just a matter of days, a boutique in Fishers will have you covered on cost and on fashion tips. They have ideas and items that should have you striking a pose for less.

"It's a great place to shop. Eighty percent of the items in our store sell for under $50. You can easily put together an entire outfit for under $150, and often for about $100. The items are often trendy and look like they should be more expensive, but are not," said Libby Springer, co-owner of State of Grace Boutique.

To keep more of your dollars, and to make sure you don't have to ration your fashion, there are a few tips from the ladies at State of Grace Boutique in Fishers. The first tip is: What's in style may soon be what's out.

"It's fun to buy trendy items, but limit the number of trendy items that you are purchasing for that season because you don't know if that's going to be something popular or that you will wear for the next season," said Springer.

Another tip is pairing those trendier items with more basic pieces and accessories, which are generally under $20!

"Accessories can really change up an outfit. Scarves are a great thing to use, especially blanket scarves because they can be worn so many different ways. And then the leather earrings are really popular right now. And those are a little bit bigger so they really can have the power to change up an outfit for very little money," said Springer.

Coming up on Sept. 15, State of Grace Boutique is celebrating their one-year anniversary in business in Fishers. They'll have sales, food and beverages. Even now before the anniversary, sales are going on for 40 percent off in some cases.

"And once the party hits, sales are even better. Once you spend $50 or more, you're going to be able to reach into a hat and pull out your discount and you'll be able to win a certain percentage off your purchase, or you could win a free bath bomb, or something fun like that," said Lindsey Welcher, co-owner of State of Grace Boutique.

Another fashion tip, don't just go out and buy everything new. Incorporate what you already have from basic T-shirts to tank-tops. In case there is any confusion, State of Grace Boutique is a place just for the ladies and they even have a place for the kids to play while mom shops.

"There are several scheduled things happening on Sept. 15, off Olio Road, during the anniversary celebration. From 10 to 12, we are going to have mimosas, door prizes, and the first 40 customers are getting free items. Then from 4 to 6 p.m., there will be wine, cookies and chair massages," said Welcher.

If you're interested, you can find out more about the sale, the store and what they have to offer at the website or on Facebook.