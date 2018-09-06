× Man accused of pointing gun, threatening women in drive-thru at New Castle McDonald’s

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A New Castle man faces multiple charges after police say he threatened two women with a gun during a dispute in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Police arrested Ira Storms, 33, in connection with the Tuesday night incident at the McDonald’s located at 1720 S. Memorial Dr.

According to court documents, a woman said Storms was in line behind her around 7 p.m. and yelled at her to move up because she hadn’t pulled far enough ahead. After he shouted at her, the woman said he rear-ended her car in his SUV.

The woman and a female passenger got out of their vehicle to look for damage and said Storms and his wife shouted at them, with his wife exiting the vehicle and getting “in the face” of one of the women. At one point, the women said Storms took out a handgun, pointed it at them and threatened to kill them, court documents said.

Both vehicles had children inside, police said.

Storms told police that the other vehicle pulled forward and came to an abrupt stop before the collision. He denied pointing the gun at the women and said he’d handled the handgun because it had fallen out of his SUV after the impact. He and his wife blamed the other women for the disruption.

According to court documents, a witness told police she heard Storms tell his wife to “get out and beat the brakes off” one of the women after the crash. The witness also told investigators she saw Storms exit his vehicle with a black handgun and point it at the women.

Storms was charged with intimidation, pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Police were also investigating what appeared to be threatening comments that Storms’ wife posted on Facebook after the incident. Investigators requested that prosecutors review the comments for possible charges of intimidation and provocation against her, court documents said.