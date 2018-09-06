× Multi-day rainfall event to unfold; Flash flood watch issued for heavy totals possible by Sunday night

HERE COMES THE RAIN

We have avoided significant rainfall for most of the area so far this month but that changes quickly starting this evening. Tropical downpours, blinding at times developed during the heating of the day and have aligned along and near a stalled front. Rainfall really begins ramping up for the weekend.

Locally heavy rainfall of 1″ to 2″ has already occurred by late Thursday afternoon with bulls-eyes in northern Hendricks county and most of Hancock county.

INGREDIENTS FOR BIG RAINFALL

The front that has stalled over central Indiana will be the focus for additional showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Add in the high level of humidity, and we’ve got the makings for more blinding downpours and some embedded thunderstorms on Friday. The humidity you feel equates to nearly two inches of water in a gas form that can be rung out in the form of rain.

We do expect rain-free time to be greatest early on then as we approach late morning showers and a few thunderstorms will increase. Rainfall coverage will be wide-spread by late afternoon and early evening reaching nearly 70% of the area. Be ready for some very wet conditions for area High School football games.

MORE RAIN AND MORE INGREDIENTS

With a stalled front and high levels of humidity in place we add to the mix the remnants of what was once tropical storm ‘Gordon’ arriving to open the weekend. The additional lift created by the low pressure will aid in more widespread rain and increase the rainfall rates. The track and timing of the low at this time suggests rather high rainfall totals through central Illinois and Indiana. In advance of the upcoming multi day rainfall threat, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for most of central Indiana from Saturday through Sunday night.

Widespread rainfall of 2″ to 4″ is likely with locally higher totals (excess of 7″) are possible and will be monitored. Flooding along rivers, creeks and streams will be a certainty as early as Saturday but even more dangerous is the rapid rise in water where heavy rainfall occurs, the could lead to a more life threatening FLASH FLOOD situation. Stay alert and DO NOT DRIVE through high water. TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.