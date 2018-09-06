× Race fans gearing up for Brickyard 400 weekend

SPEEDWAY, Ind. It might be a new date for the race but fans should expect all the excitement and pageantry to continue for this Sunday’s 25th running of the Brickyard 400 which will go green just about 2:00 p.m.

While the new September date should prove to be beneficial for the race, both IMS and police agencies are reminding fans that traffic into and away from IMS is still going to be something that will require patience and following directions from those directing.

All Indianapolis Motor Speedway guests should be aware of the following information for a successful Race Day:

All vehicles entering the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be subject to search. This applies to all vehicles parking inside the track (oval).

Street Closures: 16th Street will be closed Big Machine Vodka 400 Race Day between Olin Avenue on the east to the 16th Street roundabout on the west at approximately 1:30 p.m. until the end of the race. In addition, 16th Street will not be accessible from Polco Street from 10th Street during this time. Georgetown Road, south of 25th Street, will close to ALL vehicular traffic at 11 a.m. To access parking lots along Georgetown Road after 11 a.m., please use the following routes: From the North: Take 25th Street to Auburn Street. From the South: Take Crawfordsville Road to Winton Avenue.

Infield Race Day Parking: Guests with a pre-paid infield parking pass must enter through Gate 2 or Gate 10. Infield lots will open at 10 a.m. Gate 2: Must enter westbound off 16th Street. Use right two lanes to enter Gate 2. Gate 10: Enter off 30th Street. Must have pre-purchased parking pass to enter any IMS infield lot. This includes Race Day infield ADA parking.

Exterior lots will open at 9 a.m. Transportation Pick Up/Drop Off Taxi: Located at 10th Street and Polco Street Rideshare: Located at Main Street and Gilman Street Race Day Shuttle: https://indysportsparking.com



It should also be noted that it is unlawful for any person, firm or corporation to charge a fee of any type for access to or the right to park on any public street, thoroughfare, alley or roadway in the Town of Speedway.

Fans should also remember that should the Race be delayed or postponed, it may become necessary to enforce parking restrictions beyond these times.