Storm chances increase, as 90° heat takes a much needed break!

So far, so good this Thursday morning! Live Guardian radar continues to remain dry for most of our viewing area and should stay this way through lunchtime. A greater threat of rain and storms will arrive late afternoon and evening between 4:00-8:00 pm, as daytime heat is maximized and a front moves into the central part of the state. Storms could be heavy in spots, along with frequent lightning and gustier conditions. Highs today should reach the upper 80’s in spots but 90’s look unlikely, breaking the 4-day streak!

Remnants of Gordon will begin to edge in by Friday afternoon and into the evening. At this time, Saturday could now be the wettest of the weekend, as Gordon moves overhead. The track and timing still remain up in the air! But the rain potential and totals are impressive. Some areas from now through the weekend could pick up 2 to 3 inches. With Saturday now appearing to take the bulk of Gordon’s rainfall, Sunday could actually be much drier for the colts tailgating and Brickyard 400! If these events are very important to you, it is highly recommended to check back in tonight with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes for the updated model data.