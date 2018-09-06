× Noblesville West Middle School shooting suspect to admit guilt

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The suspect in the Noblesville West Middle School shooting will admit his guilt in the case.

The suspect’s attorney, Chris Eskew, said his client will enter a “juvenile admission” at his next court hearing, which is scheduled for Nov. 5. This is equivalent to a guilty plea, Eskew said. After that, the case will proceed to disposition, which is equivalent to sentencing if the teen had been charged as an adult.

A fact-finding hearing in the case had been rescheduled for next week, but the court granted a continuance and scheduled the Nov. 5 hearing.

The suspect, who was 13 years old at the time of the incident, is accused of shooting Ella Whistler and science teacher Jason Seaman on May 25. Whistler was hit multiple times and Seaman, who’s credited with stopping the suspect, was shot three times. Prosecutors said the shooter had a .22-caliber gun, a .45-caliber gun and a knife during the attack.

A two-day fact-finding hearing was originally set for June 25 and June 26 and would have essentially served as the suspect’s trial. At the time, it was pushed back to September, with the original delay requested because “the discovery in this matter is voluminous, and will require additional time to evaluate.”

The suspect appeared in court on June 11 for his initial hearing, which lasted about 15 minutes. His case is being handled in juvenile court because, under state law, a child 13 years of age can only be waived to adult court if the attempt to murder an individual results in death. Because he’s a juvenile, FOX59 has decided not to release his identity.