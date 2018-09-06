× U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to speak at Indiana Law Enforcement Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to speak at the Indiana Law Enforcement Conference on Thursday at Indianapolis Marriott East.

Sessions is planning to talk about Project Safe Neighborhoods. The nationwide initiative focuses on reducing gun violence by networking all levels of law enforcement, including local and federal.

The latest numbers from IMPD show there’s been 102 murders in the Indianapolis area so far this year. Officers also confiscated 109 guns, that they say were used criminally, in the last four weekends.

The Indiana Law Enforcement Conference runs three days total. Thursday is the second day of the conference, and Sessions is planning to speak at 1:15 p.m. This is his third trip to Indiana within the last year.