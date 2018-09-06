× Watch changing colors of fall foliage in Brown County thanks to ‘leaf cam’

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Brown County officials say their seasonal “leaf cam” is up and running to document the changing colors of fall foliage.

The southern Indiana county is known for its leafy trees, which turn vivid colors in autumn.

County officials say they installed a camera on top of a cabin at the Bean Blossom overlook, the same as last year.

The camera allows viewers on the web, as well as those who have downloaded the Discover Brown County app, to watch-time lapsed video of the changing leaves. County tourism officials say images from the camera refresh every 15 minutes.

Mid-October is usually the peak season for watching the changing colors. Weather can affect when it begins and ends.