IMPD officer under investigation for conduct during shooting response

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An IMPD officer is on administrative duty as the department investigates her conduct during a recent shooting.

The shooting in question happened Aug. 18 at Krave Event Complex on the west side. There are questions about how she handled her shotgun during the investigation and allegations that she used handheld spray on two people during a verbal dispute.

IMPD Internal Affairs is looking into the matter. Supervisors at the scene observed the behavior, and there is cellphone video of the encounter.

The officer is a 17-year veteran. She was one of several officers who responded to the scene after a man was shot and fatally wounded during a concert.