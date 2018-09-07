× Limestone statue returning to Muncie after decades-long disappearance

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A statue of a 19th century Indiana businessman that vanished when a building was razed in the 1960s is returning home years after its rediscovery.

The statue of early Muncie businessman Charles Willard had long stood on a third-story alcove of the city’s former Willard Building, but it vanished when that building was demolished more than 50 years ago.

The Star Press reports that a Delaware County Historical Society member found the statue in 2015 after searching Google for “statues of Tennessee” following a year and a half search of newspaper articles and Facebook groups.

The 8-foot-tall limestone statue will be returned to Muncie next week and be publicly unveiled on Oct. 4, some three years after it was discovered outside the Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel in the Tennessee city.