Man shot and killed after altercation outside Mexican restaurant on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a Mexican restaurant on the city’s northeast side Friday night.

Officers were called to the scene in the 4300 block of N. Keystone Ave. at about 9:06 p.m.

When IMPD arrived, they found the victim, a man in his 20s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an initial investigation leads them to believe that the shooting is a result of an assault. The shooter was in the parking lot of Paco's Taqueria when police say the victim allegedly came up behind him and jumped on him. An altercation ensued, during which police say the suspect fatally shot the victim and ran away.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the department’s homicide office to give his statement.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact IMPD's homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.