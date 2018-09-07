Preparing for the ultimate annual race

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The 2018 Indy Ultimate is an urban adventure race taking participants through some favorite Indianapolis hot spots, and there's still time to sign up. Representatives from Lucas Oil and the Indiana Sports Corp stopped by FOX59 to talk about the race day details.
