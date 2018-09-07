× RECIPE: Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

1 bag (16 oz.) Kroger Coleslaw Mix

2 ½ cup diced, unpeeled apple (use both red and green varieties, like Kanzi and Granny Smith)

¾ to 1 cup finely diced red onion

1 cup Kroger dried cranberries

2/3 to ¾ cup light coleslaw dressing

In a large bowl, combine coleslaw mix, apples, onion and cranberries. Add dressing and toss lightly to blend. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving.

Makes about 7 ½ cups coleslaw (10 servings of ¾ cup each; more servings if you’re using as a topping for Pulled Chicken Sandwiches)

Recipe by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD; photo courtesy MyIndianaHome.com