RECIPE: Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

Apple Cranberry Coleslaw
- 1 bag (16 oz.) Kroger Coleslaw Mix
- 2 ½ cup diced, unpeeled apple (use both red and green varieties, like Kanzi and Granny Smith)
- ¾ to 1 cup finely diced red onion
- 1 cup Kroger dried cranberries
- 2/3 to ¾ cup light coleslaw dressing
In a large bowl, combine coleslaw mix, apples, onion and cranberries. Add dressing and toss lightly to blend. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving.
Makes about 7 ½ cups coleslaw (10 servings of ¾ cup each; more servings if you’re using as a topping for Pulled Chicken Sandwiches)
Recipe by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD; photo courtesy MyIndianaHome.com