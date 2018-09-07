× RECIPE: Easy Corn Bacon Salad

Easy Corn Bacon Salad

2 (15.25 oz.) cans Kroger Supersweet Corn Kernels, drained

¾ to 1 cup crumbled/chopped bacon, such as Kroger Private Selection Applewood Smoked Thick Cut Bacon

1 to 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 jalapeno pepper, very finely minced

¼ to 1/3 cup favorite mayonnaise

1/3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

½ teaspoon Kroger ground cumin

½ teaspoon Kroger ancho chili powder

½ teaspoon Private Selection garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

In a large bowl, combine corn, bacon, cilantro and jalapeno pepper. In a separate small bowl, whisk together all remaining ingredients. Pour over corn-bacon mixture right before serving, tossing lightly to blend all ingredients. Refrigerate in tightly covered container until serving time.

Makes about 4 cups salad (8 servings of ½ cup each).

Recipe by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD