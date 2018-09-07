RECIPE: Easy Corn Bacon Salad

Easy Corn Bacon Salad

  • 2 (15.25 oz.) cans Kroger Supersweet Corn Kernels, drained
  • ¾ to 1 cup crumbled/chopped bacon, such as Kroger Private Selection Applewood Smoked Thick Cut Bacon
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, very finely minced
  • ¼ to 1/3 cup favorite mayonnaise
  • 1/3 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
  • ½ teaspoon Kroger ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon Kroger ancho chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon Private Selection garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

In a large bowl, combine corn, bacon, cilantro and jalapeno pepper. In a separate small bowl, whisk together all remaining ingredients. Pour over corn-bacon mixture right before serving, tossing lightly to blend all ingredients. Refrigerate in tightly covered container until serving time.
Makes about 4 cups salad (8 servings of ½ cup each).

Recipe by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD