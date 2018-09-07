× RECIPE: Kim’s Crockpot Pulled Chicken

Kim’s Crockpot Pulled Chicken

4 to 4 ½ pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs

3 cups coarsely chopped onion

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon liquid smoke

Study buns for serving, such as Kroger Private Selection Challah Buns

Favorite barbecue sauce, such as Kroger Private Selection Kentucky Bourbon Craft BBQ Sauce, Texas Inspired BBQ Sauce or Kansas City Inspired BBQ Sauce

Kim’s Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

Spread chopped onions evenly over bottom of large slow cooker. Arrange chicken thighs over onions, then add kosher salt and liquid smoke, making sure to cover all pieces salt and liquid smoke Cook on high for about 3 to 3 1/2 hours (low for 5-7 hours) until chicken is thoroughly cooked and registers 165⁰ on an instant read thermometer. Remove chicken to cutting board and shred with two forks. Add chicken back into liquid (drain part of the liquid if desired) and serve with buns, topping with favorite BBQ sauce and Kim’s Apple Cranberry Coleslaw.

Makes about 8 cups pulled chicken (enough for at least 10 sandwiches, depending on your bun size.)

Recipe by culinary dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD